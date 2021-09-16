Smith Mountain Lake Live Music, originally created in 2018, started out as a public Facebook group to provide a place where musicians may announce and promote their shows so that people seeking a fun time might find live music around the lake and adjacent regions, but in recent months, it has taken on a life of its own.
Working collaboratively with local marinas and music venues around the area, Smith Mountain Lake Live Music is a hub for live music, events and free giveaways.
See the below listing for events over the coming weekend.
Friday, Sept. 17
• Five Dollar Shake LIVE at Mango’s Bar & Grill at 7:30 p.m.
• Amber Short at The Dam Grill at 6 p.m.
• Ray Eanes at Lago Pizza at 6 p.m.
• Tate Tuck at Buddy’s BBQ at 7 p.m.
• Mended Fences at Ippy’s Restaurant at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
• 3DT LIVE at Mitchell’s Restaurant and Pizzeria at 6 p.m.
• Vinyl Nation LIVE at Mango’s Bar & Grill at 7:30 p.m.
• Pleading the 5th at Crazy Horse Marina’s Pon-Tune Stage at 6 p.m.
• Annalyse Marie with Tim Rowlett at Portside Grill and Bar at 4 p.m.
• Karlee Raye at The Dam Grill at 6:30 p.m.
• Sunset Saturday – featuring Manteo Murphy at Hickory Hill Vineyards & Winery at 6 p.m.
• Long Strange Night on the Mountain IV at Peaks of Otter Winery at 4 p.m.
• Aaron Hale 5:30 p.m.
• Long Strange Night 7:30 p.m.
• Food, craft vendors and wine.
• General admission: $15; camping: $15.
Sunday, Sept. 19
• Christian Q. at The Dam Grill at 5 p.m.
• Annalyse Marie with Tim Rowlett at Mango’s Bar & Grill at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
• Melissa Etheridge at the Harvester at 8 p.m. – tickets start at $102.
Promotions
• Win a $50 Mango’s Bar and Grill gift certificate. Join and visit the Smith Mountain Lake Live Music group on Facebook for more details.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.