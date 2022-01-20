The Coves Amphitheater in Union Hall is returning for a second season in 2022 after The Coves donated more than $16,000 in 2021 to local charities.
The Coves stated that it is working hard behind the scenes to make 2022 even more spectacular, including landscaping the slope into tiered seating areas, and new ticket types.
After some major renovations and landscaping of the main concert field, patrons will find tiered levels where the slope once was. Pathway lighting and accessibility are but two of many upgrades to be found at The Coves Amphitheater in the new season.
