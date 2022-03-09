Growing up, siblings Roy Martin and Thelma Perdue were inseparable best friends, according to Danny Perdue, who is the son of Thelma Perdue of Moneta. As the big sister to Martin, Thelma Perdue always looked out for him when they were children and helped him in his time of need, sometimes even taking care of him, Danny Perdue said.
Now, even though Martin has been dead for 10 years, he is returning the favor to his sister in her time of need with Alzheimer’s disease through a puzzle he created.
In the mid 1960s, Danny Perdue’s uncle always had the mindset of helping others and one day decided to create a puzzle to help identify animals and numbers to help parents develop the minds of their children. Danny Perdue said the puzzles allowed parents to teach their young children learning through visualization and putting the puzzle pieces of the animals and numbers in their right spot.
Danny Perdue said that one day, Martin decided to present it to his workplace in Bedford called Rubatex, a company that manufactured rubber. Danny Perdue said the company back then was always looking for potential ideas, in which Martin had presented ideas to them before, and decided to take a chance with his puzzle since it was made from rubber-like material.
Danny Perdue said that once Rubatex decided to move forward with his uncle’s idea, it was the last time his family had seen or spoken of the puzzle for more than 50 years. Not only did they not see or speak about it after that, but Rubatex closed permanently in 2010, one year before Martin passed away. The brand has since carried on through GCP Industrial Products.
Three days before Martin had passed away, his older sister Thelma Perdue was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is currently in her 11th year living with the condition. Danny Perdue said his mother has really started to feel the impact of Alzheimer’s, as she has gotten to where she is forgetting names. Due to her memory declining, Danny Perdue decided to find simple puzzles online that he could sit down with his mother and do together to give her mind a little workout.
Once he started searching, Danny Perdue was met with one of the biggest shocks and nostalgic moments of his life – he stumbled on the puzzle his uncle had created more than half a century ago.
“I had not seen them anywhere for a long time. I just went on the Internet searching ‘puzzles for Alzheimer’s patients,’ and when I saw it, I knew that’s what I wanted because her brother was the one that had created it,” Danny Perdue said.
He mentioned he even showed the puzzle to his siblings once it was delivered to his address and added that his sister in particular had a shocked reaction. Danny Perdue said his sister has an original puzzle that Martin had made for her when she was a child.
How exactly did he figure out it was the same puzzle his uncle created? According to Danny Perdue, when he found the puzzle, he said he noticed the puzzle contains ABCs rather than animals that Martin originally created. However, he found that the numbers puzzle had the same exact number designs and colors that Martin had used to make his puzzles 50-plus years ago.
