Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta will offer a special “Longest Night” service today, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. for those searching for the “light of the season.”
“If you find it hard to be ‘merry and bright’ this Christmas season, rest assured you are not alone,” the church stated. “Christmas can be a painful time when you’re remembering loved ones who have died or are feeling the anguish of a broken relationship, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, the pain of isolation. All these can make us feel alone in the midst of the lights, decorations and holiday cheer going on around us.”
“In addition, the longest night of the year, the winter solstice, comes four days before Christmas,” the church continued. “The world doesn’t just seem darker … it truly is. Often as the days grow shorter, we feel the darkness and sadness growing deeper inside us.”
The public is asked to join in sharing and hearing prayers, scripture, and music acknowledging that “God’s presence is for those who mourn, for those who struggle — and that God’s Word comes to shine light into our darkness.” Everyone, regardless of church or non-church affiliation, is welcome.
Bethlehem is located approximately three miles north of the Halesford Bridge, near downtown Moneta, across from the SML/Moneta Library.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.