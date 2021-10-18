Political outsider, business leader and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin announced last Wednesday that he received the endorsement of more than 20 commonwealth’s attorneys, including those in the Smith Mountain Lake area.
“I am honored to have the support of over 20 commonwealth’s attorneys and look forward to working closely with them and the rest of Virginia’s law enforcement community to make Virginia’s neighborhoods among the safest in the nation, not the most dangerous,” said Youngkin. “Terry McAuliffe has turned his back on our communities and law enforcement, embracing the most radical elements of his party that want to defund the police, free violent criminals, abolish ICE and close prisons.”
These endorsements come just days after it was revealed that Terry McAuliffe endorsed Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, who was exposed for releasing a convicted sex predator early from prison.
According to Youngkin’s campaign, under Terry McAuliffe’s watch, the murder rate increased 43 percent; now Virginia faces a 20-year high in the murder rate, and four of America’s deadliest cities are here in the commonwealth.
“While McAuliffe has embraced a criminal first, victim last agenda — Glenn Youngkin has fought for safe communities, our law enforcement personnel and reducing crime,” his campaign stated.
Youngkin has been endorsed by the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police, Virginia Law Enforcement Sheriff’s Association, Virginia Police Benevolent Association, the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association, 50 sheriffs from all over the commonwealth, and now over 20 commonwealth’s attorneys from all across Virginia.
The endorsement comes after Youngkin released his Day One Game Plan, which addresses how he will keep our communities safe with several actions including:
• Fully funding law enforcement and protecting qualified immunity for our Law Enforcement Heroes
• Firing the Parole Board and keeping violent criminals off our streets
• Launching #UnityInTheCommunity programs Operation Ceasefire and Project Exile
• Fixing our broken mental health system.
The commonwealth’s attorneys in the surrounding area who have endorsed Glenn, his Day One Game Plan, and vision for Virginia, include (in alphabetical order):
• Wes Nance, commonwealth’s attorney for Bedford County
• John Alexander, commonwealth’s attorney for Botetourt County
• Paul A. McAndrews, commonwealth’s attorney for Campbell County
• Bethany A.S. Harrison, commonwealth’s attorney for Lynchburg City
• Donald Caldwell, commonwealth’s attorney for Roanoke City
• Brian Holohan, commonwealth’s attorney for Roanoke County
