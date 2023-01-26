AARP TaxAide volunteers will be available in the Community Room at the Bedford Public Library to help individuals complete their tax returns as they have for the past several years.
They will continue the appointment drop off method they implemented last year. Appointments will be scheduled in person rather than by telephone. These appointment signups will be held at the same location as tax preparation, the Community Room at the back of the Bedford Central Library located at 321 Bridge Street in Bedford.
Individuals may signup between 9 and 11 a.m. today, Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 30. They may also signup by coming into the Community Room once they start preparing tax returns.
A mask will be required in the Community Room.
