Franklin County’s Office of Economic Development is working with the community to develop an Economic Development Strategic Plan. The Plan will identify short and long- range recommendations to promote balanced growth, enhance quality of life for residents, and enrich the future marketability of Franklin County as a place to live, visit and invest in.
To submit thoughts regarding the needs, desires and vision for Franklin County, visit surveymonkey.com/r/FranklinCountyEconomicStrategicPlan.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.