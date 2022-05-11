The Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library will offer the summer camp “Hands on local history” again this year.
Last year, participants spent the summer learning about the American Revolution in the area. This year, they will learn about Bedford’s history by learning about what the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel saw from the American Revolution through the 1930s.
During the week, the children will learn about archeology, the American Revolution, the 1820s, The Civil War and the 1930s.
Camp will run from June 27 to July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Reenactors and experts of the subject will be on hand to bring the history to life. Camp is only available for children going into 3-8th grades, and is $50 per child. There is a cap of 25 students, so contact the museum to reserve a spot.
Contact the Bedford Museum at 540-5865-4520 or librarian@bedfordvamuseum.org to register or with any questions.
