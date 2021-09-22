Some parents and citizens of Franklin County are calling for the resignation of Franklin County School Board member-at-large Penny Blue after an interview she did with Channel 4 News in January has resurfaced in which it appears she said people in Franklin County are taught white supremacy.
A few of them protested Blue’s comments outside of the Franklin County Public Schools Administrative building Monday, Sept. 20.
The title of the video, which can be found on YouTube, is called “Meet the Trump supporters with no regrets about the Capitol insurrection.” For context, the interview with Blue takes place right after a standoff is shown between protesters and supporters broke out that involved Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, the two Rocky Mount police officers who have since been fired after the controversial image that was taken of the two within the United States Capitol was circulated.
“The way that this case is handled, it is going to be a point of conflict in our town, regardless whether it’s handled correctly or not. Because either way, one side or the other is going to be upset,” Blue started out saying.
The reporter said, “Penny sees big problems ahead” and then she continued with her statement.
“I believe a majority of them are going to stick with Donald Trump, because Donald Trump is about racism and white supremacy, and that is what they’re ultimately trying to maintain. It’s about power, and they’re trying to hold onto that power. These people are taught this from the time they’re small, and I know that because I grew up here,” Blue said before she was interrupted.
“Taught what?” the reporter asked Blue.
“Taught white supremacy,” she responded. “See, Trump didn’t come in and radicalize, he just came and took advantage of what’s here.”
