Resurrection Catholic Church’s Craft Fair, which was started by the Wednesday Women’s Group of the church, has been an annual event for 22 years but took a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
On Saturday, the Craft Fair made a comeback and featured 45 plus vendors of homemade craft items such as wooden Christmas trees that light up, knitted blankets, aprons made from men’s shirts, wooden snowmen and Santas, etc.
“Some of our vendors have been with us for 15 years or more,” said Barbara Lenco, who is a member of the Wednesday Women’s Group.
Some of the wood used to make the vendor items weren’t all that new. In fact, Lenco said one vendor used wood from an old barn that is being torn down. Homemade edibles also were present at some vendors, such as jelly, for example.
