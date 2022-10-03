Libraries offer workshop teaching plant-pressing

“ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop” will be held at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m. and Stewartsville Library on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 a.m.
“Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time?” the Bedford Public Library System stated. “Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant-pressing workshop.”
The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach participants about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers.
Each library branch will have an “Impressive Creations” workshop this season. Registration for each program is required, and seats are limited. Once spots are full, registrants are asked to put their names on the waitlist. Registration is done online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.
For additional information or questions, visit the Bedford Public Library System website at www.bplsonline.org or call a local branch: Moneta, 540-425-7004; or Stewartsville, 540-425-7008.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.