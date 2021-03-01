The Vinton Dogwood Festival is accepting vendors for the 66th annual festival, which is scheduled to be held April 24.
All types of festival vendors are welcome: handmade crafts, nonprofit and professional food vendors, business, retail and nonprofits. On April 24, there will be a variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, live entertainment on two stages, children’s area, and food and business vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, visit www.vintondogwoodfestival.org to download information or to submit an application online. Applications may be mailed, e-mailed or picked up and dropped off at the Vinton War Memorial.
For additional information, contact Chasity Barbour at 540-983-0645 and follow the prompts.
