The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 19th annual Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo on May 5 at Eastlake Community Church from noon – 4 p.m. This year, the Expo brought out more than 80 businesses across a variety of industries to showcase products and services related to home, business and life. The free event drew hundreds of attendees who were given the opportunity to engage with business professionals and ask questions about products and services.
Participating businesses donated about 50 door prizes collectively valued at $4000. Door prize winners were announced every 15 minutes throughout the event. Many businesses also offered the chance for attendees to win prizes at their booth using a variety measures. At the Davis Heating and Cooling, Inc. booth, a money grab tent was set up, giving people the chance to enter the enclosure and attempt to grab dollar bills circulated by a wind tunnel. Janis Erickson, from Huddleston, pulled down $3 dollars during her turn in the tent, noting that the little extras like that are what complement the interest of coming to the Expo.
Among the more than 80 businesses attending the Expo included sponsors at various levels. F&S Building Innovations, Inc., served as presenting sponsor; Davis Heating and Cooling, Inc. as platinum sponsor; Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center and Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community were gold sponsors; The Glebe Retirement Community and Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper were silver sponsors; and LeafFilter Gutter Protection of Roanoke, Eastlake Community Church, Cruise Planners, Foster Fuels, BathPlanet of SW Virginia, and Hancock Electric all served as bronze sponsors.
“The Business Expo is one of the larger annual fundraisers for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said Andrew Bruns, Executive Director. “The event helps support the Chamber’s many educational, advocacy, and networking initiatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.