The Food for Kids organization, which provides bags of meals every weekend during the school year for food-insecure children throughout Bedford County, had a very successful year in 2021-22, as they helped feed over 350 children each weekend during the school year.
In all, Food for Kids distributed over 12,000 bags of food for food-insecure children in the Smith Mountain Lake region at schools including Staunton River Middle School, and Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview and Montvale Elementary Schools.
It costs approximately $10 dollars per bag in order to provide a local child with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks over the course of the weekend. Food for Kids is grateful to the generosity of the local community for its assistance in making this program possible.
“It really is an awesome thing for the kids in our community who are food insecure,” said a Food for Kids representative in a statement to the Eagle. “Despite what people see on the shores of Smith Mountain Lake, Bedford County has one of the highest food insecurity rates for children in the state of Virginia.”
Food for Kids is holding its third annual Charity Cheers event at Hickory Hills Vineyard in Moneta on Friday, Sept. 30,
