Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added two shows to its April schedule.
Bluegrass royalty Del McCoury and his band will return to Rocky Mount on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m.
With McCoury at the helm, The Del McCoury Band has garnered the respect and admiration of the industry for its work. The ensemble has been awarded nine International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year trophies and two Grammy Awards.
“I’m just doing what’s natural,” McCoury said. “When young musicians ask me what they should do, I always tell them, ‘You do whatever’s inside of you. Do what you do best.’”
Tickets start at $67 and are sold at harvester-music.com.
Singer-songwriters Langhorne Slim and John Craigie will perform at the Harvester on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m.
Joining forces on tour, Slim and Craigie are coming together for 10 intimate shows. During a pair of solo performances, each artist will be “stripping down to the essence of what they do best — sharing a personal musical experience.”
“Strawberry Mansion,” Slim’s latest project, features 18 tracks written in March, April and May 2020, and was named for the Philadelphia neighborhood where the artist’s grandfathers grew up.
“On Craigie’s 2022 full-length album, ‘Mermaid Salt,’ we witness revenge unfurled in flames, watch a landlocked mermaid’s escape, and fall asleep under a meteor shower,” Harvester stated.
Tickets start at $37 and are sold at harvester-music.com.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for each show.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.