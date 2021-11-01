The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas Holiday Market at Cedar Oaks Farm, located at 4671 Forest Road in Bedford, on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone may register to participate as a vendor at www.BedfordAreaChamber.com.
For the eighth year, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce’s November Christmas Holiday Market is, according to Wende Henley, president/CEO for the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, “a time for small businesses to really shine with a fantastic opportunity to really explore local businesses and have the community provide support during the holiday season.”
There will be food and a large variety of vendors, including several food trucks and baked goods. Visitors to this event have a chance to meet Santa and also can have professional photos taken on site.
“Invest in your community and support local businesses at the Christmas Holiday Market,” the chamber stated.
This event is free to the public, and donations will be accepted at the entrance for Centra Hospice and the Christmas Station in Bedford in an effort to promote local nonprofits during the holiday season.
Contact Candace Hall at 540-586-9401 for more information.
