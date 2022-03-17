“One potato, two potato, three potato, four …” No, not four, but 44 thousand potatoes will be “dropped” in the parking lot of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta on Saturday, March 19.
The taters will then be sorted into 10-pound bags and loaded onto trucks for distribution to food banks, soup kitchens, food pantries and other hunger agencies for distribution to the hungry poor, with the help of volunteers from the community.
Set to begin at 8:30 a.m., individuals, families, youth groups, schools, churches and other organizations are invited to participate. Those unable to participate may contribute a donation to help cover the cost of transportation, the only expense of this program.
The potatoes are from the Society of St. Andrew (SOSA), an international non-profit organization that collects landfill-bound potatoes and other produce from farmers willing to share what they ordinarily would discard. Locally headquartered in Big Island, SOSA distributes 90-120 million servings of food each year to hungry people throughout the U.S. for only 3 cents per serving, working toward a world without hunger since 1979.
For more information, call 540-297-7957.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.