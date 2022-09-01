Insurance transitions can offer a headache of their own, but it doesn’t have to be that way. For those who are about to retire, are turning 65 or are beginning Medicare based on disability, the Bedford Public Library System invites them to one of three seminars, including the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library.
Participants will learn how Medicare works, when to enroll in Medicare Part B and Part D, why it’s critical to enroll on time, and how the Affordable Care Act affects Medicare. The workshops will be presented by Betty Brickhouse of the Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living. Each workshop will last about 1.5 hours, and questions are welcome.
Those planning on attending are asked to register. Workshops may be canceled if a minimum number of five registrations is not met. One may register by phone or online for the following dates at bedford.librarycalendar.com.
The seminars will be held at the Forest Library on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m.; at the Moneta Library on Friday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m.; and at the Bedford Central Library on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m.
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call a local branch: Bedford Central, 540-586-8911; Forest, 540-425-7002; or Moneta, 540-425-7004.
