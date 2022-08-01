Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments, which includes a Moneta resident and other locals.
“I am pleased to announce this next roster of leaders,” said Youngkin. “The commonwealth is grateful for their dedication to serve. I know that their hard work will help make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
The new Public Safety and Homeland Security appointments involved a Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel that included Dr. James Alan Calvert of Moneta, chief of emergency operations, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group - Lynchburg, Inc.; and Marci Stone of Bedford, Deputy Chief of Operations, Roanoke Fire-EMS.
On July 12, two days prior to that announcement, Youngkin had announced other local administration appointments.
“I am pleased to appoint our newest board members to serve in their respective administration roles,” said Youngkin. “I am confident in each member’s ability to establish a best-in-class legacy for our administration while leading with diligence and skill. The expertise, innovation, and dedication to civil service demonstrated by each appointee will be an invaluable asset to the betterment of our commonwealth. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”
Among those appointed to the Virginia Council on Women is Teresa Pregnall of Forest, state director of Concerned Women for America of Virginia.
As for Public Safety and Homeland Security appointments, Judson W. Smith of Bedford County, director of emergency communications for the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center, was appointed to the E 9-1-1 Services Board.
Lawrence A. Presley of Forest, associate professor at Liberty University, was appointed to the Virginia Geographic Information Network Advisory Board.
