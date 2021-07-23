The Scruggs Volunteer Fire, Rescue & Dive department is holding a backpack school supplies drive to assist local elementary schools in need.
The following are some of the suggested items: backpacks, pencils, Crayola crayons, markers, colored pencils, two pocket folders, small binders, glue sticks, wide-ruled paper, wide-ruled notebooks, highlighters, handheld pencil sharpeners, scissors, Kleenex, gallon Ziploc baggies, and nonperishable snacks.
Scruggs Volunteer Fire, Rescue & Drive will hold a drive-thru drop off at 2130 Bluewater Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
There are also drop-off boxes for those who can’t make the drive-thru at the following businesses until July 24: Brownies, Capps, Mama Ann’s Gifts & Goodies, Old Oak, Dollar General (both stores on Scruggs Road), Kroger, Hot Shots, Eric & Company, Haywood Jewelers, Water Country Club, American National Bank, Dan Evans State Farm, Westlake Baptist Church and Family Dollar (Burnt Chimney).
