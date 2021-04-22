The Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to axe the proposed tobacco tax bill at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation that authorized counties to implement a cigarette tax up to 40 cents per pack on July 1.
The proposed cigarette tax would have been 15 cents per pack, and the tax collection was estimated to be $75,000, according to Finance Director Brian Carter. The new cigarette tax would have been implemented, if approved, by Jan. 1, 2022.
A few convenience store owners signed up to speak at the meeting to voice their disapproval of the cigarette tax.
With the overwhelming response from the board, Boone District representative and Chairman Ronnie Thompson gave the board the opportunity to either vote or table it, in which the board unanimously voted to deny the cigarette tax.
