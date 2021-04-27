The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center (SVWC) of Roanoke is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System for this year’s Community Read.
Bedford Central’s “The Wild World of Virginia Wildlife” program will be Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. Volunteers from the SVWC will introduce one or two wild animal ambassadors to discuss wildlife rescue and conservation of Virginia’s native species. They will teach about the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife as well as what to do if one finds an animal that may be in need of care and assistance.
This event may be held outdoors, weather permitting. Registration for each participant is required for each event, and seats are limited. Once spots are full, participants are asked to put their name on a waitlist in case more seats are available closer to the event as COVID-19 restrictions allow. Masks are required for anyone ages 5+ and must be worn over the mouth and nose. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.
There will be future programs about animals this spring and summer when the library celebrates the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program.
The “All the World Loves a Penguin 2021 Community Read” webpage also is available for viewing. While the main theme of this year’s read is penguins, three of four highlighted books also involve the rescue of wild animals in distress and touch on conservation and environmental issues.
Bedford Central Library is located at 321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford.
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call the Bedford Central Library at 540-586-8911.
