“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is a “witty musical” that will be performed at Little Town Players theatre located at The Elks - A Noble Senior Living Community in Bedford on Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14.
The musical tackles modern love in all its forms, from the perils and pitfalls of first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life.
Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of life and is considered “an insightful and hilarious musical” directed by Mark W. Foreman with music director Sara Preast.
The talented cast includes Katie Munson, Sarah Fae Carter, Joshua Lindervaldsen and Karl Lindervaldsen.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” will be performed at Little Town Players theatre on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m; Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.
For tickets, call the box office at 540-586-5881.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children (12 and under).
Little Town Players recommends a mask be worn while in the theatre.
