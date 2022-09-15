Horizon Behavioral Health has announced the relocation of their Women’s Recovery Program to nearby Bedford.
This program, formerly located in the City of Lynchburg, provides supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders. This eight-bed residence is staffed 24/7 and offers transportation from this residence to and from treatment at Horizon.
“We trust that this new ‘home away from home’ will not only continue to meet our clients’ needs but provide a comfortable and supportive environment for them as they remain dedicated to their journey of recovery,” stated Alva Harold, senior portfolio director at Horizon.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
