Smith Mountain Lake Democrats held a virtual meeting with Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11th District) on March 22 to update them on changes to Virginia law resulting from the recent session of the General Assembly.
He focused on the House of Delegates’ work on the state’s budget, which passed with broad bipartisan support.
Pleased with the 5 percent raise for teachers contained in the budget, Rasoul, who represents Roanoke, outlined some of the ways a recently discovered budget surplus could positively impact Southwest Virginia. Specifically he explained the surplus could be used to remove the requirement that local governments match teacher raises.
The surplus also could help schools meet the gold standard of student to counselor ratio, which is 250:1. Rasoul favored additional funding for the Rebuild VA Grant Fund, which provides loans and grants to help small businesses whose normal operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
Club members also asked Rasoul to report on the General Assembly’s most current actions on other topics, including school construction funding, the provision of vaccines, gun control measures, access to voting, reinstatement of felons’ voting rights, hate crime laws and local militias.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.