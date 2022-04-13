The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that its second SML Restaurant Week will take place April 18-May 1.
Throughout the weeks, diners may visit participating restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, drink and dessert specials at four different price points: $5, $10, $20 and $30. They can also enter to win a number of $25 gift cards to participating restaurants.
According to Erin Stanley, SMLRCC member relations and events director, 25 regional restaurants participated in the inaugural event last year, drawing diners from five states and 40 towns/cities.
“We were extremely happy with the turnout last year and the many, many positive comments we had from both SML residents and visitors who enjoyed exploring our diverse restaurant scene,” Stanley said. “The participating restaurants also were pleased, so we are eager to grow the event even more this year.”
The specials will be available for dine-in and carry out and, after completing their meal, diners will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a $25 gift card at participating restaurants.
“This encourages people to try a number of establishments throughout the week,” Stanley said. “All they have to do is look for the QR code posted at participating restaurants and fill out a brief online form to enter to win.”
The chamber will promote the event online at SMLRestaurantWeek.com and through a variety of traditional and social media outlets. In addition, a promotional video was created by Next Generation Designs.
Stanley said the number of restaurants participating has already topped 22, and more are expected to come on board prior to April 18.
Find a link to the most updated list of participating restaurants and more details at SMLRestaurantWeek.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.