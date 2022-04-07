GameFest, the annual fundraiser sponsored by the SML Women’s Club, is back and will held April 27 at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.
Proceeds will be distributed to local charities, and this year’s recipients will be Stepping Stones, Hope to Walk, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and CATS (Children’s Assistive Technology Service), as well as a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior.
Tickets are $25 per person and include lunch, snacks and beverages. Participating groups will bring a favorite game, such as bridge, canasta, mahjongg, puzzles, etc. and form their own tables.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
