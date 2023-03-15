STS Group AG, a manufacturing automotive company, is coming to Salem and is expected to bring 119 jobs. Gov Glenn Youngkin announced that the company is investing $32 million in the former General Electric building where it will house its North American headquarters and manufacturing operation.
STS Group AG is a leading global supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial and personal vehicles. The Salem location will be its first in the US.
The Roanoke Regional Partnership said the group's presence contributed to the region's strong automatic manufacturing cluster, and the new facility will supply commercial truck assembly operations by Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County as well as other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern US markets.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.