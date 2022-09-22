Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County that resulted in a fatality.
The crash occurred Friday, Sept 16, at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615, five miles east of Route 220.
A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when the vehicle ran of the right side of the roadway and overturned, striking a tree.
The Toyota was driven by Nolan Dean Young, 20, of Callaway, Virginia. Young was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.