Coalition of minority leaders endorse Good

On Aug. 27, a coalition of minority leaders gathered in Lynchburg to voice their support for 5th District Congressman Bob Good, who represents the Smith Mountain Lake area.
Speakers for the Strengthening Our Families forum included Good, civil rights icon the Rev. Clarence Henderson, noted author Pastor John Amanchukwu and the Rev. Kevrick McKain, executive vice president of the Douglass Leadership Institute.
The breakfast forum was sponsored by the Douglass Leadership Institute and Frederick Douglass Foundation and was held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Faith City Church located at 2121 Florida Avenue, Lynchburg.
