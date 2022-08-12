The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will keep the gates open for an after-hours community event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“No Excuse Night” is a chance to experience the memorial for the first time or see what’s new since one’s last visit.
Docents stationed throughout the site will provide information and answer questions about the memorial and D-Day as guests stroll the grounds at their leisure.
No tickets or registration are required. The event is rain or shine. The site is cleared during thunderstorms.
“No Excuse Night” is held annually during the national “Spirit of ’45” weekend to commemorate the end of World War II.
Learn more about this and other upcoming events at dday.org.
