Franklin County Farm Bureau in Rocky Mount recently was one of 11 branches across the U.S. to receive a White-Reinhardt grant from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.
The grant will be used to bring more advanced environmental educational classes into Franklin County elementary schools. The Franklin County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee will use the funds to purchase a 3D EnviroScape model that illustrates the role conservation efforts play in protecting watersheds and wetlands. Members of the committee will visit the schools and use the model to demonstrate the role farmers play in protecting the environment.
The AFBFA awarded a total of $26,000 in scholarships and grants to help educators, volunteers and communities connect agriculture to students’ daily lives. The foundation sponsors the scholarships and grants in cooperation with the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee through the White-Reinhardt Fund for Education. The fund was established to honor two former chairs of the committee, Berta White and Linda Reinhardt, who led the national effort to improve agricultural literacy.
The grants totaled $11,000 and were awarded for creating new agricultural literacy projects or expanding existing efforts.
