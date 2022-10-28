Mark Chesnutt to play at Harvester on Dec. 17

Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will make a stop at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17, Rocky Mount at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
As one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the ’90’s, Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and one of his biggest, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.