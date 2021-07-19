At 12:27 a.m. today, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash in the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Wyatts Way and Thornbird Place.
There is one confirmed fatality, and the crash remains under investigation.
No other information was provided at this time.
