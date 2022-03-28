The Bower Center for the Arts recently introduced Dawn Richerson as the second recipient of the Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist Residency Program.
Richerson is an artist who is inspired by the soul of place and the natural world, according to the Bower Center. On long walks in the woods, she often documents what she sees and experiences with photography and writing. Later, she takes these field notes and explores her subject matter further, primarily through painting.
The Bower Center stated that her paintings are both an interpretation of and an invitation to the story of life. During her residency, she hopes to explore the natural beauty of Virginia through painting and photography. Richerson has always wanted to live in a rural area and has recently relocated to Bedford County.
On the second Friday at Bower Center for the Arts on April 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., visitors can meet Richerson and participate in an opening reception of new exhibits: “Barry Koplen: Men at Work”; “Robert Hunter: Close Encounter at SML”; and “Itsy-Bitsy Art.”
