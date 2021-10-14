Update at 2:56 p.m.:
Matthew Carl Maffei has now been located, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Original at 12:27 p.m.:
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult last seen in Moneta.
Matthew Carl Maffei, 36, of Jacksonville, Florida, was last seen walking on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from Sailors Cove Drive, in the Bernard’s Landing area.
Direction of travel is unknown.
He is a white male approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, wearing a black long sleeve shirt with Florida logo, green undershirt, black shorts and gray running shoes. He has tattoos on his left arm of an eagle, baseball bat and American flag.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Matthew Maffei or someone matching this description, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.