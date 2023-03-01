The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Scholarship Trust Board met Jan. 16 to begin planning for scholarships to be awarded to 2023 Franklin County High School graduates.
The SML Lions Scholarship Trust will offer six four-year scholarships and two transfer scholarships to deserving Franklin County High School graduates in 2023. These scholarships are intended to assist deserving students in attending accredited Virginia colleges and universities.
Students are selected according to academic excellence in high school, significant extracurricular and community involvement, financial need, positive recommendations from references, application essays and personal interviews.
On the board are Joe Brown, Andrea Fansler, Phil Hager, Tom Hamlin, Ken Hurt, Beatrice Iceman, Daphne Jamison, Bill Ohlerich, Kristina Sage, Rod Savage, Susan Wolf, Konrad Crist, Vaun Gott, Patrick Nix and Bob Waggoner.
The deadline for transfer scholarship applications is March 16 and for four-year scholarships is March 31. For more information about the scholarship program or the Scholarship Trust, contact Brown at smllionsscholarshiptrust@gmail.com.
