Michael Franti and the Spearheads concert at The Coves celebrates people who enjoy the good in life

On Friday, July 7, Michael Franti and his band, the Spearheads, came to The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake to give a concert for people to enjoy while supporting a good cause along the way. There was much more than just music being played on the stage. To start, proceeds from the concert benefit SML Good Neighbors. That’s the mission of these concerts put on at The Coves – to benefit local charities. That’s the essence of good. It starts with a purpose that is rooted in good, delivers a good experience and continues to give long after all the pomp and circumstance has ended.
Franti is from Oakland, California. He attended the University of San Francisco on a full basketball scholarship. While at school, he met a priest who taught him how to write stories, which led to writing poetry. He purchased a bass guitar at a pawn shop and started creating music inspired by hip hop, punk and reggae that was played on the campus radio station. In 1986, Franti began his music career as part of a band called The Beatnigs. The band’s records received some critical acclaim, but little beyond the San Francisco area. Through the years, as Franti’s success continued to grow, he continued to put out albums that dealt with a range of issues, including the US involvement in the Gulf War, the oil industry, homophobic violence, immigration, as well as Franti’s own cultural background and adoption, and more personal politics.
From 1991 – 1993, Franti was involved in The Disposable Heroes of Hypocrisy, a band that wrote politically charged lyrics that rallied against the injustices of the world. Their first album received recognition for its social commentary, and they were chosen by U2 to open for their Zoo TV Tour.
Since 1994, Michael Franti and the Spearheads have shifted away from a polticially charged rap and have drawn from funk and soul music.
For one lady in attendance during the July 7 concert at The Coves, the concert made her feel right at home. She too is from the Bay area. She recalled following Franti in his early days. Having moved to Franklin County five years ago with her two children, ages 8 and 9, she felt the change in the music that Franti plays today. She felt the peace and happiness it gives her, and for her children, who experienced their first concert with her on the balmy Friday night.
“If you do the heart math, when you add in the music, the sum is this type of event,” she said. “It’s a place where children can play and enjoy the music without worrying about the negative influences that life can have on people, and ultimately children. They feel free, and that gives me peace.”
Franti does more than play songs on a stage. He walks into the crowd, singing his songs to people, with people. He led a line of people throughout the venue, all waving their hands in the air with joy, because that’s what they cared about during the moment. Franti often stops and pay attention to children who have limitations – disabilities – and makes them feel included in the festivities. He makes them feel like they are part of what it feels like to experience joy like everyone else. It has a positive impact on children. It leaves a positive impression. It’s one people witness, and want to follow, because Franti is a leader. A leader in music, a leader of his band, and leader that people still follow, because they want to follow, based on what he stands for today. What he has evolved into becoming today. It’s about spreading the word of good, of kindness, of acceptance, and doing so in a way that people embrace and want to be a part of, because it’s the right way to live.
The charity benefiting from the concert was SML Good Neighbors, based in Moneta, which focuses on developing good neighbor skills and values in children through programs that nourish, educate and support them while providing life-changing experiences for college students through leadership development internships. It’s an appropriate fit, given how it was when Franti was in college that he found his love for writing, then poetry, then music. He was the starting point for his entry into life, as college is meant to offer.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake offers concerts throughout the season that tie together a theme of music and positive support for people while serving as a platform for continuing the good it does beyond the stage and well after the music has stopped playing. It’s a noble mission, a noble effort.
As Franti and his band closed out their July 7th performance, the crowd applauded with enthusiasm. Children continued to run and celebrate with the energy children have. People walked one in front of the other on their way to the cars, and ultimately home, having spent a Friday evening that will always remain one they remember. An evening that one lady’s two children will always remember as their first concert, exactly the way their mother hopes they will: for the good of the experience, and one she hopes to build upon, for the good. It’s what The Coves hopes to accomplish. It’s what SML Good Neighbors hopes to accomplish. It’s what Franti hopes to accomplish. It’s a good example to set, and one everyone can learn from and live by.
For more information about The Coves and its slate of upcoming concerts, visit covesatsml.com. For more information about SML Good Neighbors, visit smlgoodneighbors.org.
