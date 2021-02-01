EastLake Community Church, located at 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta, is holding a seminar titled “Loss of a Spouse” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
The loss of a spouse is a life-changing event, and the daily emotions and challenges can be hard to bear. Thoughts include dreading lonely days and nights, wondering what to do with a spouse’s belongings, having a foggy brain and being unsure of how to move on.
Participants will find other people who understand what they’re going through, why it won’t always hurt so much, reasons for hope and practical tips for coping with the death of their spouse. The seminar features a video with advice from counselors, pastors and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group discussion time.
Everyone who attends will receive a free booklet with more than 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild their life. In accordance with COVID-safety guidelines, attendees will be asked to wear a face mask and to maintain appropriate social distancing. For additional information and to pre-register, call the church at 540-297-0966.
EastLake’s GriefShare team is also gearing up for its next round of regular meetings, which encompass 13 weeks of videos, group discussions, and personal reflection and study. The series is open to anyone grieving the death of a loved one.
The group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoons starting Feb. 28. An orientation session for those new to GriefShare is scheduled for the preceding Sunday, Feb. 21. Call the church for more information or to register at 540- 297-0966.
