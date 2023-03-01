One of the outreach arts activities sponsored by the Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) is The Lakeside Singers.
The Lakeside Singers (LS) is a large mixed chorus made up of local singers who perform popular and traditional music in four-part harmony.
The LS will begin rehearsing March 7 with an organizational meeting to pick up music. New voices are welcome. Show up at Trinity Ecumenical Parish at 6:30 p.m. March 7 and be prepared to rehearse each Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. for 14 weeks. This will culminate in a show June 2 at 7 p.m. and June 3 at 2 p.m., also held at Trinity.
Those who are interested in joining this performance group may contact the Lakeside Singers coordinator, Karen DeBord, at debordk@gmail.com.
