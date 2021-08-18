A last-minute policy change by Bedford County School Board Chairman Jason Johnson on Sunday, Aug. 8, in direct contradiction to the school board’s vote at a meeting July 29 brought out a crowd of upset parents to the board’s meeting Thursday, Aug. 12.
In the emergency meeting at the end of July, the board had voted 4-3 that the decision whether students would wear masks would be left up to their parents. Johnson, in consultation with Superintendent Dr. Marc Bergin and the district’s attorney, and after calling some of the board members, decided to reverse that decision and require masks for all students, staff and visitors in the schools.
Prior to the meeting, parents opposed to the last-minute flip-flop met outside the district office. The meeting room, which includes limited space for citizens to attend, filled to overflowing, and many parents had to remain outside the room during the meeting.
Numerous parents spoke against the mandate during the public comment portion of the meeting. The first speaker was David Beauregard.
“It shows on those people’s part arrogance and disrespect for the people,” Beauregard said of the board members who supported change to mandatory masking.
