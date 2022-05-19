During the latest Franklin County School Board meeting Monday, May 9, the school board recognized the following faculty members who are retiring at the completion of this school year.
Franklin County Public Schools principals (in parentheses) introduced their employees that will be retiring this year.
Windy Gap Elementary (Matt Brain)
• Laura J. Harden, teacher
Franklin County High School (Jon Crutchfield)
• Andrew P. Buckman, teacher
Rocky Mount Elementary (Lisa Newell)
• Dianna C. Via, nurse
Benjamin Franklin Middle School (Jami Clements)
• Alice M. Chism, paraprofessional
• Sharon K. Ferguson, secretary
• Denise Y. Law, custodian
Callaway Elementary (Pam Brown)
• Christine M. Heffley, paraprofessional
• Judy M. Weddle, paraprofessional
• Denise O. Woodard, paraprofessional
Ferrum Elementary (Sue Rogers)
• Linda F. Truitt, librarian
The Gereau Center (Leanne Worley)
• Mary S. Bebout, secretary
Transportation Department (Jason Guilliams)
• Willie D. Adams, Jr., bus driver
• Mary L. Greer, bus driver
• Jackie L. Miller, bus driver
