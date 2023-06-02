The Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 6 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at The Celebration Room, located at 1100 Celebration Avenue, Suite 101, in Downtown Moneta. Doors open at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker for June will be Everett Boone, who will discuss the U.S. Constitution. Boone is involved with the Institute on the Constitution, an organization whose mission is to restore the Constitutional Republic through grassroots education.
Founded in June 2019, the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake is an organization that seeks to energize, educate and empower the citizens of the area to work toward sensible and responsible government. The organization has been actively involved in pursuing the objectives of campaigning for and supporting Republican candidates, working to inform members and the public on current issues and activities of the County Republican Parties.
Members and guests are welcome to attend the June 6 meeting. For more information, visit https://proudpatriotsofsml.org or email Carolyn Holskey at ceholskey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.