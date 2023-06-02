Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.