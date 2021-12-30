One person was arrested and three are sought in connection to local burglaries, according the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office today.
During the month of December, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has investigated several burglaries and larcenies in the Moneta and Montvale areas. These incidents include the Dollar General in Montvale and the Smith Mountain Laundry, where the power was cut to the buildings.
Subsequent to the investigation, Harold Morrison, Tracy Wayne Morrison Jr., Teresa Adkins and Michael Gillespie were identified as suspects in these cases.
Harold Morrison was taken into custody on Dec. 28 and charged with several counts of larceny and felony property damage. Morrison was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and was subsequently released on bond.
Warrants have been obtained for Tracy Wayne Morrison Jr., Teresa Adkins and Michael Gillespie for larceny, felony property damage and burglary.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to notify dispatch at 540-586-7827. One may also contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
