GAUNTLET open for registration

The 9th Annual GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition, traditionally held in Vinton, is open for registration with early bird program fee savings through Jan. 9.
This program fast-tracks business development training and provides resources (including access to GAUNTLET’s Mentor Network, over 800 GAUNTLET alumni, and over $300,000 in cash and in-kind awards) to enable new business to be established and to accelerate the growth of existing businesses in over 35 cities, towns, and counties across Virginia.
Now in its ninth year, GAUNTLET is Virginia’s largest business program and competition that offers a proven formula to develop business knowledge, pairing entrepreneurs with mentors, and open up numerous resources for new and expanding businesses.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.