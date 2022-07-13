Shenandoah University celebrated 438 students who made the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester and 958 students who made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Amy Cutler of Bedford and Ellen Frary of Vinton were named to both lists.
To qualify for the President’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
In addition, Leeann Williamson of Vinton was among 1,204 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2021-22 academic year.
Williamson earned a master’s degree in business administration.
Shenandoah had 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 commencement ceremony took place May 21 in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education.
With approximately 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. Shenandoah students collaborate with professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked.
Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom.
For more information, visit su.edu.
