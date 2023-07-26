VDH considers Harmful Algal Blooms levels acceptable

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has released the results of all five lake samples taken on July 13, reveal that the samples now reflect acceptable levels of cyanobacteria. One site (Blackwater River B22) had detectable levels of microcystin, but that concentration was well below the advisory threshold. At the other four sites, all toxins were below detectable levels.
In order to lift advisories issued for the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake, two consecutive samples with results at acceptable levels collected a minimum of 10 days apart, are necessary. These results are the first set of samples toward lifting the Upper Blackwater River HAB Advisory.
For the Upper Blackwater River, sites originally placed under advisory were shoreline sites. It is customary once a HAB advisory has been established, to replace shoreline sites with representative mid-channel sites. This approach is consistent with how VDH and partners have historically managed response in Lake Anna for the last several years. Lake Anna is ~13,000 acres whereas Smith Mountain Lake is ~30,000 acres in size.
Taking mid-channel follow-up samples once a HAB is established in a waterbody, is a reasonable as well as practical method for determining whether or not the general public use is impacted by a HAB event. The public should continue to avoid water with surface scum (which may accumulate near shorelines) and that appears discolored, water that smells, and water that has dead or dying animals such as fish.
There is one update for the Roanoke River where a site was sampled on July 6th – but there is no advisory on the Roanoke River. This location did not appear to have a visible HAB, but a water chemistry value was slightly elevated at the time of the Department of Environmental Quality’s site visit. Cyanobacteria were detected, but were well below advisory thresholds. Toxins were all below detectable limits at this site.
For updated information, visit vdh.virginia.gov/waterborne-hazards-control/algal-bloom-surveillance-map
