A man was struck by a vehicle early this morning on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:50 a.m. this morning on Route 460 near Candle Lane. A 72-year-old man was walking west on Route 460 in the roadway and was struck by a westbound tractor-trailer, according to police. He was wearing dark clothing and died at the scene.
Bedford County 911 received a call from a passer-by shortly prior to the crash, stating that a male was walking in the roadway, but before any units could respond, the pedestrian had been struck.
The Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pedestrian as Curtis Junior Martin, 72, of Appomattox.
There are no charges pending.
The Virginia State Police is in charge of the investigation.
