A new Smith Mountain Lake website is now up and running for visitors and residents.
The website, lifeatsml.com, will be a place for the community and vacationers to see what’s happening at the lake from upcoming events to daily food specials at local restaurants, to weekly deals at retail shops, to Marina gas options. At lifeatsml.com, visitors will be able to filter through business listings, events and activities to create an itinerary for a vacation at SML, or, as a resident, to create a weekend agenda of things to do. Visitors can leave reviews and recommendations on the website as well.
Jerry Godsey created the website about Smith Mountain Lake after tourism at the lake exploded last spring and summer, bringing lots of new faces into Gills Creek Marina.
“It seemed that we were stopping every few minutes to show our visitors the large map of the lake that we have in our store and trying to tell them how to find restaurants, marinas as well as other places of interest on and around the lake. You know, with 500 miles of shoreline and only one bridge to cross the lake, it isn’t as easy as you would think,” said Godsey.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
