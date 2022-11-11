BRWA launches new website

The Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) recently announced the launch of a new website at www.brwa.com.
“The site will allow us to better communicate with Bedford residents and also serve as our new front door to people not yet familiar with our organization,” BRWA stated. “Utility websites may now be the single most important tool for citizens to find information, quickly and accurately.”
BRWA updated the site with a “sharp new look and feel,” but hopes to add much more to the online experience than just aesthetics. The organization
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.